Whether you're looking for shrooms to microdose or you'd like a nice and trippy experience, these vape pens are the product to try! Tre House Magic Mushroom Disposable Vape Pens contain approximately 800 puffs per pen, perfect for microdosing or creating a psychedelic experience.
If you've ever wondered "can you smoke shrooms", well, here's your answer! These shrooms vape pens are perfect for the smoker looking to get into legal shrooms!
There are 4 deliciously familiar flavors to try in these shrooms vape pens.
Grab yours today!
SUGGESTED USE 1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 2 grams per pen Natural and Nootropic Blend Approx. 800 puffs per pen
FLAVORS Apple Tart Blue Jello Mango Smoothie Pink Lemonade
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.