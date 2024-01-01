Whether you're looking for shrooms to microdose or you'd like a nice and trippy experience, these vape pens are the product to try! Tre House Magic Mushroom Disposable Vape Pens contain approximately 800 puffs per pen, perfect for microdosing or creating a psychedelic experience.



If you've ever wondered "can you smoke shrooms", well, here's your answer! These shrooms vape pens are perfect for the smoker looking to get into legal shrooms!



There are 4 deliciously familiar flavors to try in these shrooms vape pens.



Grab yours today!



SUGGESTED USE

1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2 grams per pen

Natural and Nootropic Blend

Approx. 800 puffs per pen



FLAVORS

Apple Tart

Blue Jello

Mango Smoothie

Pink Lemonade

