Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is delightfully powerful and fun to enjoy. For experienced adventurers and newbies alike, this syrup will set you off on a mood-enhancing and tranquil ride. Enjoy these syrups by the spoonful or add them to a delicious drink to enjoy in a more microdosed setting.



Try them in 2 delicious flavors; Strawberry Gelato & Galaxy Grape.



SUGGESTED USE

Consume 1 spoonful to start establishing individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.

Enjoy as is or add to your favorite beverage, ensuring it is well blended.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

4 oz. per bottle

23 servings per bottle

High Potency Formula

2 flavors

​



MUSHROOM SYRUP FLAVORS

Galaxy Grape

Strawberry Gelato

