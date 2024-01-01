Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is delightfully powerful and fun to enjoy. For experienced adventurers and newbies alike, this syrup will set you off on a mood-enhancing and tranquil ride. Enjoy these syrups by the spoonful or add them to a delicious drink to enjoy in a more microdosed setting.
Try them in 2 delicious flavors; Strawberry Gelato & Galaxy Grape.
SUGGESTED USE Consume 1 spoonful to start establishing individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect. Enjoy as is or add to your favorite beverage, ensuring it is well blended.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 4 oz. per bottle 23 servings per bottle High Potency Formula 2 flavors
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.