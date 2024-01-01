or a highly potent and euphoric experience, reach for TRĒ House THC-A Live Resin Liquid Budder Vape Pens. These pens are created with a wonderful blend of live resin Delta 8 THC, liquid budder THC-A, Delta 9 THC, THC-P, and a proprietary terpene blend. With the addition of live resin and liquid budder, you can expect insanely fresh flavors and fast-acting effects in each strain.



Try these TRĒ House THC-A Live Resin Liquid Budder Vape Pens in 2 strains; White Widow or Sunset Sherbet.



TRE HOUSE THCA LIVE RESIN LIQUID BUDDER VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS

2g per pen

Approx. 800 puffs per pen

Live Resin Delta 8 + Liquid Budder THCa + Delta 9 + THC-P + Proprietary Terpene blend

Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)

Disposable

Pre-charged

Blinking battery light = needs to charge

​



STRAINS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



​



Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



*Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



More info: Indica - Sativa - Hybrid: What Are These?



SUNSET SHERBET: INDICA

Sunset Sherbet is an incredibly popular Indica strain. This strain will send you into a dream-like state while giving you a nice body high. You will love the citrus, sweet berry, and candy notes while you are sent into a stress-relieving and relaxing high.



Sunset Sherbet is one of the top 6 most popular cannabis strains! Read here.



WHITE WIDOW: HYBRID

White Widow is a well-known Hybrid strain that is slightly Sativa-leaning. You can expect euphoria, energy bursts, creativity boosts, and increased sociability. Users also find White Widow to help manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and muscle pains. If you like woody, herbal, and earthy flavors, you'll love White Widow.



​

