White Rhino - Dual Container with Quartz Glass Straw and Chillum

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

The White Rhino Dual Container is an incredibly innovative and sleekly designed product. Not only does if offer a glass one hitter chillum and glass container to store your favorite flower, it also doubles as a Quartz Glass Nectar Collector with a heat-resistant concentrate storage container for your favorite concentrates.



No more deciding between flower and concentrates, you have them both in this portable and durable container. Don't sleep on this product - grab yours today!



Choose from 7 funky colors.



Product Specifications:
6" x 2.3"
Dual Use
One Hitter Chillum for Dry Herbs
Quartz Glass Straw
Packing Tool
Storage Compartments


Suggested Use:
Start with smallest dose (no bigger than a crumb) and work your way up depending on the effects you want to achieve and how you react to the dose.

Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.



*From the brand: Cleaning Tip - Overtime silicone will attract dust and lint. To clean take a piece of tape and rub on silicone to clean.



Intended for use with tobacco or hemp products. All sales final. No Returns.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item