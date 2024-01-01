The White Rhino Dual Container is an incredibly innovative and sleekly designed product. Not only does if offer a glass one hitter chillum and glass container to store your favorite flower, it also doubles as a Quartz Glass Nectar Collector with a heat-resistant concentrate storage container for your favorite concentrates.
No more deciding between flower and concentrates, you have them both in this portable and durable container. Don't sleep on this product - grab yours today!
Choose from 7 funky colors.
Product Specifications: 6" x 2.3" Dual Use One Hitter Chillum for Dry Herbs Quartz Glass Straw Packing Tool Storage Compartments
Suggested Use: Start with smallest dose (no bigger than a crumb) and work your way up depending on the effects you want to achieve and how you react to the dose.
Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.
*From the brand: Cleaning Tip - Overtime silicone will attract dust and lint. To clean take a piece of tape and rub on silicone to clean.
Intended for use with tobacco or hemp products. All sales final. No Returns.
