he White Rhino Silicone Dugout with Anodized Metal Bat is a perfectly compact, convenient, and travel friendly. This dugout kit has all you need (except your favorite flower!). You'll love the packing tool, glass storage for your favorite dry herbs, 2 anodized metal bats, and dugout. This White Rhino Silicone Dugout is easy to clean and smell proof, so take it with you on-the-go!



All you need is a lighter and your favorite flower and you're all ready to head out the door.



Choose between these fun colors: Black/Blue, Black/Green/Yellow, Black/Grey, Blue/Purple, Rasta



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Packing Tool

Glass Storage

Compact/Travel Friendly

Easy to Clean

Dugout fits all standard one hitters

Smell Proof

Colors to Choose From: Black/Blue, Black/Green/Yellow, Black/Grey, Blue/Purple, Rasta

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

1 x Dugout

1 x Black Anodized Bat

1 x Silver Anodized Metal Bat

Intended for use with tobacco or hemp products. All sales final. No Returns.

