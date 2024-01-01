White Rhino - Silicone Dugout With Anodized Metal Bat

by The Green Dragon CBD
About this product

he White Rhino Silicone Dugout with Anodized Metal Bat is a perfectly compact, convenient, and travel friendly. This dugout kit has all you need (except your favorite flower!). You'll love the packing tool, glass storage for your favorite dry herbs, 2 anodized metal bats, and dugout. This White Rhino Silicone Dugout is easy to clean and smell proof, so take it with you on-the-go!

All you need is a lighter and your favorite flower and you're all ready to head out the door.

Choose between these fun colors: Black/Blue, Black/Green/Yellow, Black/Grey, Blue/Purple, Rasta

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
Packing Tool
Glass Storage
Compact/Travel Friendly
Easy to Clean
Dugout fits all standard one hitters
Smell Proof
Colors to Choose From: Black/Blue, Black/Green/Yellow, Black/Grey, Blue/Purple, Rasta


WHAT'S IN THE BOX
1 x Dugout
1 x Black Anodized Bat
1 x Silver Anodized Metal Bat


Intended for use with tobacco or hemp products. All sales final. No Returns.

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
