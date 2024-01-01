About this product
ULTRA HIGH POTENCY💥
Wunder Ultra High Potency Pink Lemonade Mushroom Gummies offer a sensual and euphoric experience with Blue Lotus extract, crafted without THC, psilocybin, amanita, muscimol, or ibotenic acid. These gummies combine natural mushroom benefits for a potent, THC-free effect.
HOW TO USE
Consume ½ - 1 gummy to start establishing individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect. Please note, these gummies can take between 30 min - 2 hours to take effect. When learning your dosage, give these gummies ample time to work with your body.
Interested in Microdosing?
Microdosing is a preference made by people that are interested in the benefits without the heady experience that trippy shrooms can create.
The general rule of thumb is to start with a low dosage and work your way up, with 1 day on and the following 2 days off. It may take about a week of doing this for you to start to feel effects. From there you can maintain your dose until you can't feel the effects anymore and then increase as you need.
WUNDER ENTHEOGENIC NOOTROPIC BLEND + BLUE LOTUS MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
10 gummies per bag
12,000mg Ultra High Potency Blend Plus Blue Lotus per bag
1200mg high potency blend per gummy
Cute mushroom-shaped gummies
Sugar coated gummies
All natural ingredients
Pink lemonade flavor
What is entheogenic?
An entheogenic gummy is a psychoactive edible. They're used for spiritual, therapeutic, or recreational purposes, providing a convenient and palatable way to consume psychedelics.
What is nootropic?
A nootropic can enhance cognitive function and mental performance. Use to improve focus, memory, and creativity.
Wunder - Entheogenic Nootropic Blend Mushroom Gummies + Blue Lotus
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
