The Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod features several upgrades and has a universal compatibility with all oil atomizers at all lengths and sizes. Yocan UNI Box Mod is now capable of precise voltage adjustment. Equipped with new buttons laid out conveniently for you to select and change the voltage level, the box mod delivers precise temperature selection without the fuss. To match these new enhancements on the Yocan UNI, we’ve made the pro version look sleeker and sharper than ever. We've replaced rounded edges with sharp corners for a more aggressive look. Something that resembles the actual power and capability that the Yocan Box Mod offers.

​Please note, you will receive a randomly assorted color in your order.



Features:
Crisp OLED Display
10-Second Pre-Heat
15-Second Shut-Off
Precise Voltage Settings
Sharper and Edgier Look
Level Window
Micro USB Charging
650mAh Battery Capacity

Included:

1 x UNI Pro Box Mod
1 x Magnetic Adapter
1 x USB Charger



We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
