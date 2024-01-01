The Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod features several upgrades and has a universal compatibility with all oil atomizers at all lengths and sizes. Yocan UNI Box Mod is now capable of precise voltage adjustment. Equipped with new buttons laid out conveniently for you to select and change the voltage level, the box mod delivers precise temperature selection without the fuss. To match these new enhancements on the Yocan UNI, we’ve made the pro version look sleeker and sharper than ever. We've replaced rounded edges with sharp corners for a more aggressive look. Something that resembles the actual power and capability that the Yocan Box Mod offers.



​Please note, you will receive a randomly assorted color in your order.



Features:

Crisp OLED Display

10-Second Pre-Heat

15-Second Shut-Off

Precise Voltage Settings

Sharper and Edgier Look

Level Window

Micro USB Charging

650mAh Battery Capacity



Included:



1 x UNI Pro Box Mod

1 x Magnetic Adapter

1 x USB Charger



