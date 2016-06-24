About this strain
Magnum PI is a sativa-dominant strain with its genetic origins cloaked in a Hawaiian shirt of pure mystery. This stimulating cross, supposedly created by Seahorse Gardens near the Puget Sound, exhibits hints of citrus and sweet earth on the nose. The effects have been described as clear-headed and stimulating, which makes this strain a perfect accompaniment for outdoor activities.
Magnum PI effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
87% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
56% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
37% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
1% | low
