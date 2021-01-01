Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!

by The Green Jars
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh with Dual-Layered Design
Airtight & Smell Proof with Hermetic Seal
Plenty of Room (Up to 1oz of Flower)
Separate Layer for Humidity Pack
UV Protection
Discrete Design
Large Magnifying Glass
Stackable Design
Available in Green, Black & White Color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Jars
The Green Jars
Shop products
Tired of a container that doesn’t do its job?

We understand you are tired of storing your cannabis in a baggie, glass jar or even grandma’s Tupperware from 1986 because your precious cannabis is losing freshness by the second. You know it’s going to be one stale toke later and you won’t be able to share that with your buddies when they come over.

We love cannabis, too. And we particularly love it fresh. So we created Ganjar. A perfect storage container to keep your cannabis mega fresh.