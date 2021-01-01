About this product

3' x 3' Grow Kit - 315w CMH Pro Series



We have specialy designed our complete grow kits to include everything required to start growing.



Start your year-round growing Today. Be sure to check out the Green Leaf Difference!



Our Pro Series Kits include the following upgrades:



1680D Grow Tent



Noise Reduction Clamps



Incl. Large Display Therm. Hygrometer



Incl. 3-Way Moisture, Light, and pH Meter



6 Ratchet Hangers



Fabric Pots



Commercial Grade Reversible Flange Carbon Filter



You deserve the best. So why not have it with the Green Leaf Pro Series grow tent. The Pro Series is perfect for professional and beginner growers. Manufactured using the thickest material on the market 1680D is 9x thicker than competitors 190D fabric. The added thickness makes the walls impermeable to light, resistant to odors, sound resistant, and properly insulated for optimal temperature performance. A built-in easy view window allows you to monitor your grow without vegetation disruption. Tent includes dual clinching ducts, highly reflective interior mylar, a convenient tool pouch, multiple vents to accommodate fans and filters, and an all-metal interlocking frame making this one of the strongest tents on the market.



Tent also includes a 1' easy to assemble height extension kit to give you a total towering height of 7'11".



If your looking for the efficiency of LED matched with the dependabilty of Metal Halide, then the 315w CMH Armour Series Reflector is what you need. This fixture is a sophisticated all-in-one grow light system designed to optimize yield with lower operating temperature with built-in heat channels and lower energy consumption when compared to alternative HID's. The built-in 315W digital ballast is comprised of the highest quality components to deliver a high intensity & full spectrum output.



There is no doubt that the most important attribute of any bulb is its yield per watt. Compare with traditional MH or HPS bulbs, CMH grow lights produce an equivalent amount of light at about half watts!



Whats Included:



(1) 3'x3' Pro Series 1680D Grow Tent



(1) 315w Armour Series Reflector & Ballast



(1) 315w CMH Bulb (3000K or 4000K)



(1) 4"x20" Black Beauty Carbon Filter



(1) 4" Inline Fan with Leather Cover & Speed Controller



(1) 4"x25' Ducting



(4) 4" Noise Reduction Clamps



(6) Ratchet Hangers



(1) Digital Timer



(1) Large Display Therm. Hygrometer



(1) Roll of Aluminum Tape



(1) 3-Way Moisture, Light, and pH Meter



(4) 5 Gallon Fabric Pots



(1) Power Cord