Green Nursery Black Ice THCA Hemp Flower

by The Green Nursery Inc.
Indica THC 25%
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing Black Ice THCA Hemp Flower, a premium indica leaning but predominantly balanced hybrid that redefines potency and relaxation. Crafted through the perfect fusion of White Widow and Black Domina genetics, this strain promises a transformative experience.

With a staggering THCA content of 25.88%, Black Ice stands out as a powerhouse among hemp flowers. Its formidable genetics ensure a reliable and sedative high, ideal for unwinding after a long day or sparking up your creativity.

Prepare to indulge in the blissful effects of this carefully cultivated strain. Black Ice THCA Hemp Flower is your ticket to a truly elevated experience.

About this strain

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Nursery Inc.
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com
