Step into a world of tranquility with Strawberry Fields THCA Hemp Flower—a serene indulgence crafted to elevate your senses. This exceptional indica-dominant strain boasts a potent 25% THCA concentration, derived from the masterful fusion of Strawberry Cough and a robust indica lineage. Delight in the sweet aroma of strawberries as you unwind with this premium hemp flower, perfect for those seeking both flavor and relaxation.



Why Strawberry Fields Stands Out:

Indica Dominant Bliss: Designed for deep relaxation, ideal for evening unwinding or moments of serenity.

Potent THCA Content: With 25% THCA

Exquisite Flavor Profile: A harmonious blend of terpinolene, myrcene, and pinene terpenes creates a captivating strawberry aroma with refreshing pine undertones.

Indulge in the symphony of flavor and comfort that Strawberry Fields offers. Let each puff transport you to a place of tranquility and bliss, making every moment a luxurious escape.

