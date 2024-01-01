Guava Kush is not just any hemp flower; it's a potent masterpiece with a THCA concentration of 29.86%, ensuring a sublime experience. This strain harbors a modest Delta-9-THC level at 0.25% and a total cannabinoid presence of 31.29%, making it an exemplary choice for those seeking a potent THCA variety. It's a sensory delight, from its alluring tropical fragrance to its picturesque buds. A truly relaxing indica dominant strain.
Aroma: Immerse in the lush, tropical scents reminiscent of a paradise island. Potency: Remarkable THCA content at 29.86%, defining its superior potency. Visual Appeal: Visually stunning with a kaleidoscope of deep greens and bright oranges, dusted with a trichome sparkle. Lab-Certified Quality: Strictly lab-tested by Marin Analytics LLC, confirming its purity and potency. View Lab Report Cannabinoid Diversity: Features a diverse array of cannabinoids, such as CBDA, CBGA, CBG, and THCVa, enhancing its complex character. Guava Kush is a testament to the artistry and dedication of our growers, providing an indulgent, top-tier THCA hemp flower experience.
