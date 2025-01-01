About this product
Discover the premium Northern Lights THCA hemp flower, a classic strain celebrated for its rich heritage and calming effects. This indica-dominant strain is ideal for evening relaxation, featuring an impressive 29.14% THCA content and a total cannabinoid profile of 29.38%. Northern Lights is perfect for those seeking a robust experience with a smooth, earthy flavor profile and subtle sweetness. Carefully cultivated and rigorously tested, this flower ensures top-tier quality and potency.
Northern Lights is a trusted favorite among enthusiasts, known for its rich terpene profile, which enhances its characteristic aroma and effects. With stringent third-party lab testing confirming the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants, you can trust this product for a safe and premium hemp experience. Ideal for seasoned users and newcomers alike, Northern Lights THCA flower offers a consistent and satisfying experience with every use.
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com
