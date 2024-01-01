We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
The Happy Cannabis
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
6 products
Pre-rolls
Galactic Glue Pre-rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by The Happy Cannabis
THC 29.61%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Cookies Infused Pre-roll 1g
by The Happy Cannabis
THC 39.55%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cotton Candy Infused Pre-roll 1g
by The Happy Cannabis
THC 48.29%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Cake Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by The Happy Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Exotic Strawberries Infused Pre-roll 1g
by The Happy Cannabis
THC 41.55%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Trainwreck Infused Pre-roll 1g
by The Happy Cannabis
THC 35.43%
CBD 0%
