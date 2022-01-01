Different from Full Spectrum CBD oil, Broad Spectrum CBD oil is 100% THC-free. A broad-spectrum hemp extract will still contain other minor cannabinoids and plant compounds like terpenes, but all traces of THC are completely removed from the extract before it is used in the production of our CBD oil. This means that products made with broad spectrum hemp extract are the most suitable options for those who are sensitive to THC or can not have any THC in their system. It’s the best of both worlds! Also, having the additional plant compounds outside of CBD included in the oil contributes to what’s known as the entourage effect, which researchers believe plays a big role in positive outcomes from CBD usage.

This is a high dose CBD oil, and it is important to know exactly how your body reacts to CBD before taking a high dose. While CBD does not have psychoactive effects, everyone’s experience with CBD oil will be different. It’s best to start low and slow. That’s why our 2400mg CBD oil is a great option for those of us who have been taking CBD oil for quite some time. If you’re new to CBD, check out our 1200mg CBD oil. Over time, your body gets used to your daily CBD intake and thus you might need to increase your regimen slightly. When deciding how much to use, keep in mind that our Broad Spectrum Gold, 2400mg CBD Oil provides you with 80mg CBD per ml. This is more than your typical serving of CBD per 1 mL.



Directions: Use calibrated dropped for a customized serving size.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera), USDA Certified Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract (Cannabis Sativa L.)

This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.