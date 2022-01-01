Every woman deserves to practice self-care & self-love every month (or more often!) by treating themselves to a CBD Infused bath soak!

We use Organic Essential Oils with the female cycle in mind for added relief.

300mg of CBD from Full Spectrum, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil & Pink Himalayan Sea Salt are combined with the Organic Oils of Clary Sage, Sweet Marjoram, Geranium, & Frankincense for a deeply soothing and replenishing bath.

The soak will leave your skin moisturized and smelling lovely. This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.



Directions: For a full bath, scoop half the bag (4-5oz) into a drawn, warm bath using a dry hand or tool. For hand or foot soaks, use 1-2oz of the salts in your basin. Allow yourself to soak for 10-30+ minutes. When finished, make sure to rinse and/or wipe down tub to ensure that the oils do not leave a residue.



Full Ingredients List: Pink Himalayan Salt, Organic Unrefined Golden Jojoba Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis), Non-GMO Vitamin E (Tocopherol), Organic Geranium (Pelargonium Graveolens), Organic Clary Sage Oil (Salvia Sclarea), Organic Frankincense Oil (Boswellia Carteri), Organic Sweet Marjoram (Origanum Majorana), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)

