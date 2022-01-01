About this product
The Healing Rose Lemon Ginger CBD Herbal Salve is made with mindful purposefully chosen ingredients. We use 100% certified organic carrier oils, essential oils, butters, waxes, & herbs that are responsibly sourced. We use a powerful combination of botanicals: Arnica, Calendula, Menthol, Ginger, Eucalyptus, Black Pepper and Lemon along with 1200mg per 2.25oz of CBD from a full spectrum CBD hemp extract. We handcraft our salves in small batches to ensure a perfect consistency. This formula has a delightful lemon ginger scent with hints of eucalyptus & black pepper that may have you feeling nostalgic. We use a gentle concentration of menthol that may be mildly cooling.
Directions: Use a pea sized amount on desired area 1-3 times a day, or as needed. Allow oils to absorb into the skin and massage into area, the salve will melt with the heat of your skin. Adjust amount & usage based on experience.
Full Ingredients List: Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii), Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera), Organic Beeswax (Cera Flava), Organic Mango Butter (Mangifera Indica), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Olive Oil* (Olea Europaea), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.), Organic Arnica Extract (Arnica Montana), Organic Calendula Extract (Calendula Officinalis), Organic Menthol (Mentha Arvensis), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Eucalyptus Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus), Organic Ginger Oil (Zingiber Officinale), Organic Black Pepper Oil (Piper Nigrum), Organic Lemon Oil (Citrus Limon)
*Indicates an Unrefined Oil
About this brand
The Healing Rose
Founded in 2016 and based in Newburyport, MA, The Healing Rose is a MDAR licensed processor, handcrafting body care and extracts using 100% USDA Certified Organic essential oils, carrier oils, butters, waxes, & herbs. We are a woman-led company that believes in only using 100% natural ingredients that are cruelty free, paraben free, & GMO free.
Our products are infused with CBD Hemp Extracts that are 3rd party tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, & harmful nutrients/elements. Our team works directly with raw organic ingredients to handcraft our products in small batches with love and healing intentions.
