

Our formula was created to help repair chapped, cracked lips, help with any soreness, and keep your lips moisturized. Take a look at the ingredients listed on a stick of big box store lip balm, and you’re likely to see an astounding array of unpronounceable ingredients. We don’t think lip balm should be that complicated! That’s why The Healing Rose lovingly crafts each scent of CBD lip balm with simple, understandable ingredients like Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Beeswax, Organic Mango Butter, Organic, Fair Trade Honey, Organic Essential Oils or Extracts (for flavor), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil and 25mg CBD from Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil. Available in a variety of flavors, you are sure to find one that is your favorite!



Directions: We suggest using CBD lip balm anytime you notice your lips feeling chapped. You can also use it to soften and moisturize brittle, cracked cuticles. The infusion of CBD may also offer additional benefits beyond normal relief from dryness, and you may notice above average absorption when applying CBD to the lips, which is why our CBD lip balm is a cut above the rest.

Peppermint Rosemary Lip Balm: Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera), Organic Beeswax (Cera Flava), Organic Mango Butter (Mangifera Indica), Organic Honey (Honey), Organic Peppermint Oil (Mentha Piperita), Organic Rosemary Oil (Rosmarinus Officinalis) Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)