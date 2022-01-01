About this product
Practice self-care and treat yourself to a CBD Infused Bath Soak!
We use Organic Jojoba Oil along with Epsom Salt to create a Magnesium rich, therapeutic soak. Add your own Essential Oils for a customized experience, with thousands of possible combinations, or keep as is if you experience sensitivities. 300mg of CBD from Full Spectrum, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil is added into each bag.
The soak will leave your skin moisturized and nourished. This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.
Directions: For a full bath, scoop half the bag (4-5oz) into a drawn, warm bath using a dry hand or tool. For hand or foot soaks, use 1-2oz of the salts in your basin. Allow yourself to soak for 10-30+ minutes. When finished, make sure to rinse and/or wipe down tub to ensure that the oils do not leave a residue.
Full Ingredients List: Epsom Salt, Organic Unrefined Golden Jojoba Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis), Non-GMO Vitamin E (Tocopherol), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)
About this brand
The Healing Rose
Founded in 2016 and based in Newburyport, MA, The Healing Rose is a MDAR licensed processor, handcrafting body care and extracts using 100% USDA Certified Organic essential oils, carrier oils, butters, waxes, & herbs. We are a woman-led company that believes in only using 100% natural ingredients that are cruelty free, paraben free, & GMO free.
Our products are infused with CBD Hemp Extracts that are 3rd party tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, & harmful nutrients/elements. Our team works directly with raw organic ingredients to handcraft our products in small batches with love and healing intentions.
