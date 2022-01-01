Practice self-care and treat yourself to a CBD Infused Bath Soak!

We use Organic Jojoba Oil along with Epsom Salt to create a Magnesium rich, therapeutic soak. Add your own Essential Oils for a customized experience, with thousands of possible combinations, or keep as is if you experience sensitivities. 300mg of CBD from Full Spectrum, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil is added into each bag.

The soak will leave your skin moisturized and nourished. This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.



Directions: For a full bath, scoop half the bag (4-5oz) into a drawn, warm bath using a dry hand or tool. For hand or foot soaks, use 1-2oz of the salts in your basin. Allow yourself to soak for 10-30+ minutes. When finished, make sure to rinse and/or wipe down tub to ensure that the oils do not leave a residue.



Full Ingredients List: Epsom Salt, Organic Unrefined Golden Jojoba Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis), Non-GMO Vitamin E (Tocopherol), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)