Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Helpful Monkey, LLC

The Helpful Monkey, LLC

Smojo

Product rating:

About this product

Smojo is a revolutionary new type of permanent smoking screen that fits most single hole pipes.

Simply put...
- Smojo works
- will not clog
- will not drop out
- and is made in the USA

Smojo is available now on Amazon.com and smoke shops everywhere. Product videos, FAQ's and other information can be found on our product web site at http://www.smojoscreen.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!