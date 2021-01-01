The Helpful Monkey, LLC
Smojo
About this product
Smojo is a revolutionary new type of permanent smoking screen that fits most single hole pipes.
Simply put...
- Smojo works
- will not clog
- will not drop out
- and is made in the USA
Smojo is available now on Amazon.com and smoke shops everywhere. Product videos, FAQ's and other information can be found on our product web site at http://www.smojoscreen.com
