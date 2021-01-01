About this product

Delta – 8 Infused Cereal Treats. The original maker of Koko Nuggz now manufactures them with Delta 8 THC, and they’re just as delicious!!



They look like beautiful buds and are sure to have your friends fooled. But once eaten, sit back, relax and get ready for a cool ride.



Each chocolate Koko Nuggz is infused with 50mg of premium Delta 8 THC.



Due to extreme heat, these products will only ship Monday through Wednesday and will be packaged with an ice pack to help mitigate melting. We cannot guarantee these will not melt.