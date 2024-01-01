✅ CATEGORY: Sativa Dom. Hybrid



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 33%



✅ PERSONALITY: Floaty & Giggly



Cosmic Crisp or SweeTango? True apple fans always seem to have a favorite and ours is this wonderful strain. Apple Fritter is here to deliver all of the autumnal flavor you crave, with a super potent punch to up the ante. The child of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, this strain has truly become one for the books, even making High Times’ list of World’s Strongest Strains in 2016. Its name perfectly describes Apple Fritter’s aroma, combining juicy apple with smooth vanilla cream and a hint of earthy herbals, that make this the perfect strain to pair with a Halloween treat.



Apple Fritter continues the fall fantasy in effect as well, best described as a rushing evening breeze, cool and crisp. You can almost hear the leaves rustling as the high comes over you, a lifted care-free floaty feeling that is perfect for a stroll with friends under the full moon. You’ll be giggly and relaxed, without any hesitation for the next adventure that awaits you. Take a bite out of this apple and you’ll find yourself up for anything.

read more