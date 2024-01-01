About this product
✅ CATEGORY: Sativa Dom. Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 33%
✅ PERSONALITY: Floaty & Giggly
Cosmic Crisp or SweeTango? True apple fans always seem to have a favorite and ours is this wonderful strain. Apple Fritter is here to deliver all of the autumnal flavor you crave, with a super potent punch to up the ante. The child of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, this strain has truly become one for the books, even making High Times’ list of World’s Strongest Strains in 2016. Its name perfectly describes Apple Fritter’s aroma, combining juicy apple with smooth vanilla cream and a hint of earthy herbals, that make this the perfect strain to pair with a Halloween treat.
Apple Fritter continues the fall fantasy in effect as well, best described as a rushing evening breeze, cool and crisp. You can almost hear the leaves rustling as the high comes over you, a lifted care-free floaty feeling that is perfect for a stroll with friends under the full moon. You’ll be giggly and relaxed, without any hesitation for the next adventure that awaits you. Take a bite out of this apple and you’ll find yourself up for anything.
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
