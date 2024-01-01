CBD Dog Treats - Calm

by The Hemp Doctor
  • Photo of CBD Dog Treats - Calm
About this product

Give your furry friend the benefits of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. The Hemp Doctor’s CBD dog treats use water-soluble hemp oil and contain the same proprietary formulas used in all our products, providing superior results in a tasty, dog-approved chew—30 delicious beef-flavored treats per bag.

Our veterinarian-formulated CBD dog treats provide a THC-free profile of synergistic compounds that are naturally present in our phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) organically-grown hemp oil.

These chews are tasty, with a hearty beef flavor that your dog will love. They’re easy to digest, too — meaning Fido enjoys the same fast absorption and quick effects that humans get with other Hemp Doctor CBD products. But these supplement treats are specially formulated with your dog in mind. Our CBD dog treats also use our PCR hemp oil in a water-soluble powder format, increasing absorption into the bloodstream.

Calm - 10MG CBD, 8MG Valerian Root, 8MG Tumeric, 8MG Chamomile

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
