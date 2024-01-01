Cold As Ice - ZAZA Flower

by The Hemp Doctor
Sativa
About this product

✅ CATEGORY: Sativa

✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.4%

✅ PERSONALITY: Lifted & Chill

WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?

Tonight’s forecast? A freeze is coming! Allow me to break the ice for you. Don’t discount this strain’s buzzing sativa genetics. Cold As Ice delivers a very balanced one two punch that’s not to be overlooked, even if you’ve grown cold toward livelier sativas. Cold As Ice is a great choice for those that don’t appreciate the racy anxiousness that can sometimes accompany those strains, producing an effect more similar to a balanced hybrid. Fans report a creeping sense of mental energy and uplifted attitude, along with a distinct sense of physical relaxation that will put that nervous energy back in the cooler. Best yet, the buzz wears down to just the sense of physical release, making this sativa a great choice for a cool party, evening bonfire, or other evening activity. Many even report that the tail end of this strain’s effects make it great for catching some truly excellent sleep.

Cold As Ice is also well known for its complex and unique flavor. Pungent, spicy, and chock full of hoppy lavender and diesel, this combination of Han Solo Burger and Open Pollination 10 is sure to provide you with a unique experience all its own. This strain is wonderful to share amongst friends as its balanced, carefree effects are sure to be loved by all. Spark up a fresh preroll and prepare to chill out with Cold As Ice!

About this strain

Cold As Ice is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Han Solo Burger and Open Pollination 10. This strain is 95% sativa and 5% indica. Cold As Ice is a citrusy and spicy strain that has a diesel and pine aroma and flavor. It also features an uplifting and relaxing high that can help with stress, depression, and fatigue. Cold As Ice is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cold As Ice effects include feeling creative, happy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cold As Ice when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cresco, Cold As Ice features flavors like citrus, cinnamon, and hops. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cold As Ice typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cold As Ice has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a potent and energizing strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cold As Ice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles.

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online.
