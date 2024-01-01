✅ CATEGORY: Sativa



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool



✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.4%



✅ PERSONALITY: Lifted & Chill



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



Tonight’s forecast? A freeze is coming! Allow me to break the ice for you. Don’t discount this strain’s buzzing sativa genetics. Cold As Ice delivers a very balanced one two punch that’s not to be overlooked, even if you’ve grown cold toward livelier sativas. Cold As Ice is a great choice for those that don’t appreciate the racy anxiousness that can sometimes accompany those strains, producing an effect more similar to a balanced hybrid. Fans report a creeping sense of mental energy and uplifted attitude, along with a distinct sense of physical relaxation that will put that nervous energy back in the cooler. Best yet, the buzz wears down to just the sense of physical release, making this sativa a great choice for a cool party, evening bonfire, or other evening activity. Many even report that the tail end of this strain’s effects make it great for catching some truly excellent sleep.



Cold As Ice is also well known for its complex and unique flavor. Pungent, spicy, and chock full of hoppy lavender and diesel, this combination of Han Solo Burger and Open Pollination 10 is sure to provide you with a unique experience all its own. This strain is wonderful to share amongst friends as its balanced, carefree effects are sure to be loved by all. Spark up a fresh preroll and prepare to chill out with Cold As Ice!

