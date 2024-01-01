About this product
✅ CATEGORY: Sativa
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene
✅ THCA Content: 30.93%
✅ PERSONALITY: Psychedelic & Silly
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
Nope. This isn’t an episode of Scooby Doo. Ghost Train Haze is just as scary potent as it seems on the surface, and you’d best take care when playing with this weed-ja board or you’ll find yourself in over your head, or possibly without one altogether. Named “The Strongest Strain in the World” by High Times in 2012, Ghost Train Haze is no sickly spook. This robust sativa hits like its namesake freight train, casting its fierce and funny spell on users from puff #1. A sense of psychedelic silliness and imaginative wonder possess your mind and leave you in stitches, finding everything amusingly uncanny. This strain is also intensely imaginative, amplifying colors and striking you with ingenious ideas, but the urban legends about this hallowed strain are well earned. More than a few puffs can prove too intensely trippy for more casual enthusiasts, so those prone to anxiety or paranoia may want to steer clear.
This juggernaut strain is a fusion of legend Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck, combining the flavors and aromas of its parents for a seriously pungent burst of citrus, pine, and crisp hayride straw with a luxurious mouthfeel thicker than a blackwater swamp – 100% dank. Dim the lights, join hands, and begin your seance. Miss this ghostly ganja and you’ll be haunted by the spirit of regret!
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
