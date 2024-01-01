✅ CATEGORY: Sativa



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene



✅ THCA Content: 30.93%



✅ PERSONALITY: Psychedelic & Silly



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



Nope. This isn’t an episode of Scooby Doo. Ghost Train Haze is just as scary potent as it seems on the surface, and you’d best take care when playing with this weed-ja board or you’ll find yourself in over your head, or possibly without one altogether. Named “The Strongest Strain in the World” by High Times in 2012, Ghost Train Haze is no sickly spook. This robust sativa hits like its namesake freight train, casting its fierce and funny spell on users from puff #1. A sense of psychedelic silliness and imaginative wonder possess your mind and leave you in stitches, finding everything amusingly uncanny. This strain is also intensely imaginative, amplifying colors and striking you with ingenious ideas, but the urban legends about this hallowed strain are well earned. More than a few puffs can prove too intensely trippy for more casual enthusiasts, so those prone to anxiety or paranoia may want to steer clear.



This juggernaut strain is a fusion of legend Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck, combining the flavors and aromas of its parents for a seriously pungent burst of citrus, pine, and crisp hayride straw with a luxurious mouthfeel thicker than a blackwater swamp – 100% dank. Dim the lights, join hands, and begin your seance. Miss this ghostly ganja and you’ll be haunted by the spirit of regret!

