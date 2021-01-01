About this product

These 30mg bite-size Cosmic rings will take you to another atmosphere. Be prepared for an adventure.



- Concentration: 30mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy ring

- Size: 900mg of Delta 8 THC per bottle; 30 pieces of 30mg per piece

- Irresistible taste!



Dosage information:

Each D8 cosmic ring gummy contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a gummy and then increasing your dose the next time you try it (or a few hours later).