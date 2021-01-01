About this product

Now available in both 600 and 900mg, these 30mg Delta 8 THC edibles are our most potent edibles yet! They are derived from high-quality, locally & organically grown hemp, making these Delta 8 THC Medibles safe to use by anyone. With just the right amount of Delta 8 THC in each piece, these goodies are sure to be the “high”light of your day! Check out our new flavors along with our top selling Vegan options.



- Concentration: 30mg of potent, hemp-derived Delta 8 THC per medible

- Size options: 600mg and 900mg total Delta 8 THC per jar

- Vegan flavors are available!

- We’re often updating/rotating flavors



Dosage Recommendation:

If you are new to Delta 8 THC medibles, we recommend starting with a third of a gummy (10mg) and increasing your dosage the next time you try them (or a few hours later).