Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor

Delta-8 THC Ice Rocks

About this product

Get ready for the ultimate “chill”, with our new Delta 8 THC “Ice Rocks”. We use our premium CBD flower, infused with D8 distillate, then coated in 99% CBD isolate. What are you waiting for? Come “chill” with us today!!

Available in 5-gram jars.

(Due to extreme heat/shipping conditions, the CBD isolate may get fully absorbed into the flower.)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!