Delta-8 THC Ice Rocks
About this product
Get ready for the ultimate “chill”, with our new Delta 8 THC “Ice Rocks”. We use our premium CBD flower, infused with D8 distillate, then coated in 99% CBD isolate. What are you waiting for? Come “chill” with us today!!
Available in 5-gram jars.
(Due to extreme heat/shipping conditions, the CBD isolate may get fully absorbed into the flower.)
