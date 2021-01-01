About this product

Get ready for the ultimate “chill”, with our new Delta 8 THC “Ice Rocks”. We use our premium CBD flower, infused with D8 distillate, then coated in 99% CBD isolate. What are you waiting for? Come “chill” with us today!!



Available in 5-gram jars.



(Due to extreme heat/shipping conditions, the CBD isolate may get fully absorbed into the flower.)