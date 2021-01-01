About this product

Our “Mini” Bud ounces have come to be a crowd favorite, and a lot of you have asked for a Delta 8 THC variety. Well, you asked, and we listened. With 3 strains available, you’re sure to find your new go-to smoke. These small nuggets are sourced from the same flower as our large buds, used for our legendary D8 prerolls. Now you can grind, roll, or pack your own with little to no waste! These little gems are available in Bubba Kush, Hawaiian Haze, Spectrum, and Orange Glaze.