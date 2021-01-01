About this product

Sweet and succulent like a fresh-picked peach, our Peach Rings are a sure-fire hit for those who love their Delta 8 THC in a tasty and fun gummy ring. Each ring carries with it a delightful taste and a powerful 30-milligram dose of Delta 8 THC. One bite, and you’ll be feeling peachy in no time.



You have a lot of packaging options with our delightful Peach Rings:



- Our 30 count jar, for a total of 900 milligrams of potent Delta 8 THC;

- A convenient 2 pack for a total of 60 milligrams;

- A convenient 5 pack for a total of 150 milligrams;

- Our new display pack holds 12 easy to grab packs containing 2 Peach Rings each; or

- Our new display pack holds 12 grab-n-go packs containing 5 Peach Rings each.



Dosage information:

Each D8 peach ring contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a gummy. Wait for two hours to give the Delta 8 THC time to get into your bloodstream. If after that time you are not experiencing the desired effect, enjoy another one-third of the gummy. Repeat these steps until you find the dose that’s right for you.