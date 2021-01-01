About this product

Delta-8 Shatter is for the avid smoker/dabber. Get your rig prepped, and prepare for launch. Our Delta-8 Shatter is a beautiful amber color, with a remarkable, natural flavor. This product is extremely concentrated and will deliver just what you’re looking for.



1 gram, packaged in glass, and easy to use. Our shatter contains around 75% Delta 8 THC, or 747mg Delta 8 THC per 1 gram.



For best results, keep the product in a cool environment, or freezer.