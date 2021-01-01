About this product

Introducing our Delta 8 THC Sour Cherry. You will love our playful new offering that teases your tongue by combining a sour then sweet taste. However, don’t be fooled by its fun flavor. Each Sour Cherry morsel packs a whopping 30 milligrams of Delta 8 THC goodness. Potent, delicious, and fun, these treats will put a smile on your face as the relaxing properties of Delta 8 THC go to work on your body.



Dosage information:

Each D8 cherry sour gummy contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are brand new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with one-third of the gummy. Wait for two hours to give the Delta 8 THC time to get into your bloodstream. If after that time you are not experiencing the desired effect, enjoy another one-third of the gummy. Repeat these steps until you find the dose that’s right for you.