About this product
✅ CATEGORY: Indica
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 32.27%
✅ PERSONALITY: Charming & Sexy
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
If you’re ready for a unique THCA experience, Donny Burger is the strain for you. This one throws off convention in more ways than one. To start, despite being a full blown indica, you won’t find yourself completely glued to your couch. The high levels of CBG (largely studied for its anti-inflammatory properties) in this strain keep this indica mentally aware and engaged, making Donny Burger a great choice for social engagements. The high caryophyllene content also adds to the stimulating effect, and you’ll find yourself tingly, relaxed, and warmed all over. Users even report that Donny Burger is a great strain for date night, deepening conversation and adding a sexy sense of charisma to intimate interactions.
The aroma and flavor of this strain may also throw users for a loop, an odd yet totally satisfying blend of black licorice, peppercorn, tangy lemon yogurt, and blue cheese, for a unique smoke that is sure to encourage a few more tokes than you’d normally take. Take a bite of this juicy burger and experience it for yourself!
Donnie Burger - ZAZA Flower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
