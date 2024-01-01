✅ CATEGORY: Indica



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 32.27%



✅ PERSONALITY: Charming & Sexy



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



If you’re ready for a unique THCA experience, Donny Burger is the strain for you. This one throws off convention in more ways than one. To start, despite being a full blown indica, you won’t find yourself completely glued to your couch. The high levels of CBG (largely studied for its anti-inflammatory properties) in this strain keep this indica mentally aware and engaged, making Donny Burger a great choice for social engagements. The high caryophyllene content also adds to the stimulating effect, and you’ll find yourself tingly, relaxed, and warmed all over. Users even report that Donny Burger is a great strain for date night, deepening conversation and adding a sexy sense of charisma to intimate interactions.



The aroma and flavor of this strain may also throw users for a loop, an odd yet totally satisfying blend of black licorice, peppercorn, tangy lemon yogurt, and blue cheese, for a unique smoke that is sure to encourage a few more tokes than you’d normally take. Take a bite of this juicy burger and experience it for yourself!

read more