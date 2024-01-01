CATEGORY: 70% Sativa Dominant Hybrid

MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

THCA CONTENT: 31.5%

PERSONALITY: Wild & Adventurous



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



You’ve got to love it when the name really does say it all! If you’re searching for a strain that’s after-hours ready, this party animal can go all night long. The energy and euphoria of this strain hit like a freight train, which should come as no surprise given that it’s grandmother is the infamous Trainwreck. Combined from OG Faceoff and Neville’s Wreck, Facewreck comes on very strong and is best left to experienced users that can take the rush of emotion and unfocused intensity that borders on frenzy. This sativa dominant hybrid is heady and giggly, ready to initiate an epic prank war or pioneer a new dance move. Just make sure you have nowhere to be, and maybe some fellow adult supervision, and you’re sure to have a night to remember.



The aroma is pungently earthy, with a sharp citrus overtone and subtle notes of fresh herbs that make for an a unique and impressionable smoke. Much like its personality, this strain is quite loud, so make sure to toke only where you’re comfortable with people noticing. Strap in, helmet up, and get ready! This thrilling strain is itching to take you on a wild ride.

