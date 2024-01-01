About this product
CATEGORY: 70% Sativa Dominant Hybrid
MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool
THCA CONTENT: 31.5%
PERSONALITY: Wild & Adventurous
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
You’ve got to love it when the name really does say it all! If you’re searching for a strain that’s after-hours ready, this party animal can go all night long. The energy and euphoria of this strain hit like a freight train, which should come as no surprise given that it’s grandmother is the infamous Trainwreck. Combined from OG Faceoff and Neville’s Wreck, Facewreck comes on very strong and is best left to experienced users that can take the rush of emotion and unfocused intensity that borders on frenzy. This sativa dominant hybrid is heady and giggly, ready to initiate an epic prank war or pioneer a new dance move. Just make sure you have nowhere to be, and maybe some fellow adult supervision, and you’re sure to have a night to remember.
The aroma is pungently earthy, with a sharp citrus overtone and subtle notes of fresh herbs that make for an a unique and impressionable smoke. Much like its personality, this strain is quite loud, so make sure to toke only where you’re comfortable with people noticing. Strap in, helmet up, and get ready! This thrilling strain is itching to take you on a wild ride.
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
