✅ CATEGORY: 70% Indica Dominant Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 31.3%
✅ PERSONALITY: Sedative & Stony
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
Bringing us back to the Garden of Eden, Forbidden Fruit is a strain we encourage every Eve and Adam to reach for. When you’re in the need for a serious break from reality, it’s truly a top-shelf choice. A combination of fan (and Hemp Doctor staff) favorites Cherry Pie and Tangie, this indica dominant hybrid is far more sedative and stony than either of its parents. This one smacks right between the eyes, beginning a strong, heavy wave that washes down the body and is apt to pull users completely under its spell. Mind your surroundings, for you will quickly find yourself completely couch-locked with all body aches and stress totally dulled. There is a significant, stony mental haze with this strain too (it’s obvious this Fruit didn’t come from the Tree of Knowledge), and it’s best left for quiet situations where conversation is unnecessary.
The flavor and aroma is also lovely with a robust lemony body rounded off by berries, sugar cane, and piney earth, a tasty smoke it’d be hard not to enjoy. Its name might say “Forbidden,” but you’ll want to get your hands all over this deeply relaxing strain.
Forbidden Fruit - ZAZA Flower
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
