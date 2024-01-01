✅ CATEGORY: 70% Indica Dominant Hybrid



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 31.3%



✅ PERSONALITY: Sedative & Stony



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



Bringing us back to the Garden of Eden, Forbidden Fruit is a strain we encourage every Eve and Adam to reach for. When you’re in the need for a serious break from reality, it’s truly a top-shelf choice. A combination of fan (and Hemp Doctor staff) favorites Cherry Pie and Tangie, this indica dominant hybrid is far more sedative and stony than either of its parents. This one smacks right between the eyes, beginning a strong, heavy wave that washes down the body and is apt to pull users completely under its spell. Mind your surroundings, for you will quickly find yourself completely couch-locked with all body aches and stress totally dulled. There is a significant, stony mental haze with this strain too (it’s obvious this Fruit didn’t come from the Tree of Knowledge), and it’s best left for quiet situations where conversation is unnecessary.



The flavor and aroma is also lovely with a robust lemony body rounded off by berries, sugar cane, and piney earth, a tasty smoke it’d be hard not to enjoy. Its name might say “Forbidden,” but you’ll want to get your hands all over this deeply relaxing strain.

read more