CBD Oil Tincture With Natural Flavor

Our full spectrum CBD tinctures are fast-acting and easily administered. Our Full Spectrum CBD products have a trace amount of THC, less than .3% THC, which is legal in all 50 states and will NOT give you a high. This means that you can enjoy all of the benefits of CBD with no side effects and no high.



The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, is committed to offering choices to people seeking to experience the benefits of full-spectrum CBD oil. We have CBD oil edibles, drink mixes, and salves in addition to a variety of flavored and unflavored tinctures.



All of our tinctures, including our full spectrum CBD tinctures, come in bottles with eyedropper caps. The eyedropper makes it easy to measure your preferred amount of our CBD oil product and administer the dose by placing it sublingually (under your tongue). While sublingual placement is the ideal method for consuming our tinctures and getting the benefits of full-spectrum cannabinoids, some people prefer adding it to food or beverages.



We use only organic, non-GMO techniques to produce our natural, full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures. This results in the purest, full-spectrum CBD oil. We mix all of our tinctures, including our full spectrum CBD oil tincture, with organic, extra-virgin olive oil. In addition to being the perfect carrier to mix with our potent tincture, the organic, extra-virgin olive oil actually accelerates oral delivery of the tincture as well



Full-spectrum CBD Oil

Our tinctures begin as proprietary strains of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp plants at our organic farms in North Carolina and Colorado where they grow in soils that are rich in nutrients. The harvested plants go to our warehouses for drying until they are milled into the coarse powder from which we extract our CBD oil. The extraction process is critical to producing our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil that consumers want in the tinctures they buy from us.



Most of the attention surrounding the cannabis genus of plants, from which hemp and marijuana are derived, has focused on tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is the psychoactive cannabinoid associated with the “high” experienced by people using marijuana, but there are many other beneficial cannabinoids in the cannabis plant that has nothing to do with the intoxicating properties of THC.



CBD is one of more than 100 cannabinoids in our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp plants that has many beneficial properties and no intoxicating effect. Instead, CBD combines with terpenes and flavonoids to give our oils the beneficial characteristics expected from high-quality, phytocannabinoid-rich hemp. These naturally occurring compounds in our Full Spectrum oils interact with each other in what researchers have referred to as an “entourage effect” to enhance the benefits of our CBD oils and our other products produced from them.



At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we use an extraction process that purges impurities while retaining beneficial cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. This process is used to produce all of our full-spectrum tinctures as well as the other phytocannabinoid-rich hemp products we sell. Additionally, all of our products, including our tinctures, are solvent-free due to our natural refining process.



Independent Lab Testing to Ensure Quality

The quality of our full spectrum CBD tincture is important to us, so we conduct testing at our in-house lab for potency, purity, and quality. Furthermore, we send samples of our CBD oil to independent, third-party labs that use HPCL testing procedures to verify the accuracy of our in-house testing and to confirm that it does not contain any solvents or other impurities.



Each test performed by the independent labs is authenticated by a certificate of analysis and a potency report. At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we take pride in our ability to produce CBD oil yielding the highest level of full-spectrum cannabinoids, so we make the certificates and potency reports available to the public through our website.



Our Flavors for Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures

We offer several flavors for our full-spectrum CBD tinctures.



Natural Flavor CBD Oil

This naturally nutty and slightly “earthy” flavored oil is perfect for those with sensitivities or who simply prefer a tincture with no flavor additives. Our natural full spectrum CBD oil tincture comes in 500mg and 1000mg per bottle.



Mint Flavored CBD Oil

The mint-flavored CBD tincture is perfect for someone who prefers a slightly minty and refreshing taste. Some like to add it to ice cream or chocolate desserts, cocktails, or tea. Others enjoy it sublingually (and it’s a great breath freshener too)! The CBD mint tincture a pleasant and appealing taste that some users might prefer over a natural flavor tincture. Our products are non-GMO and organically produced, so each bottle contains only these simple, pure, and potent ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, full-spectrum CBD oil, and organic peppermint oil.



Our mint full spectrum CBD oil tincture is one of our best sellers and it comes in a variety of concentrations: 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, and 2000mg.



Cinnamon Flavor

We’ve enhanced the appeal of our full spectrum CBD tincture with natural flavor by infusing it with organic extra virgin olive oil, organic Ceylon cinnamon leaf oil, organic Ceylon cinnamon bark oil, and organic vanilla flavor oil to create a flavor experience we know you will enjoy. This flavor is delicious as is and it can also give an aromatic nuance to a cup of good tea (especially Chai tea). Our cinnamon full spectrum CBD oil tincture comes in 500mg and 1000mg per bottle.



If you have any questions about our full spectrum CBD oil tincture or any of our other phytocannabinoid-rich CBD products offered by The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, please speak with one of our friendly and helpful customer service representatives.