CATEGORY: Balanced Hybrid

MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

THCA CONTENT: 30.6%

PERSONALITY: Motivating & Thoughtful



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



You know we’ll always take a scoop of fresh gelato here at The Hemp Doctor! This variation, lovingly nicknamed “Larry Bird” is a slow builder that lets you hit cruising altitude gently, building a motivated, contemplative energy that’s perfect for kicking it back in gear. Perfect for that Tuesday night EDM show you swore you’d go to after a full work day because you can totally still hang, you can call in #33 when there’s a serious need to rally. Like the #41 variation, Gelato #33 is gentler than the original, trading intensity for a tension-relieving positivity that’ll give you just the juice you need to cross the finish line.



Of course, its aroma is directly traceable to its parents, the accomplished Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain boasts the ultra creamy, thick mouthfeel that Gelato variants are famous for, adding its own twist with ultra-decadent notes of caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a touch of gentle florals. There’s also an interesting gassy edge that keeps this strain’s flavor from feeling too safe. It is cannabis, after all! Give this charming strain a try and you’ll count Larry Bird among your very favorite friends.

