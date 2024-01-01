About this product
CATEGORY: Balanced Hybrid
MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
THCA CONTENT: 30.6%
PERSONALITY: Motivating & Thoughtful
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
You know we’ll always take a scoop of fresh gelato here at The Hemp Doctor! This variation, lovingly nicknamed “Larry Bird” is a slow builder that lets you hit cruising altitude gently, building a motivated, contemplative energy that’s perfect for kicking it back in gear. Perfect for that Tuesday night EDM show you swore you’d go to after a full work day because you can totally still hang, you can call in #33 when there’s a serious need to rally. Like the #41 variation, Gelato #33 is gentler than the original, trading intensity for a tension-relieving positivity that’ll give you just the juice you need to cross the finish line.
Of course, its aroma is directly traceable to its parents, the accomplished Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain boasts the ultra creamy, thick mouthfeel that Gelato variants are famous for, adding its own twist with ultra-decadent notes of caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a touch of gentle florals. There’s also an interesting gassy edge that keeps this strain’s flavor from feeling too safe. It is cannabis, after all! Give this charming strain a try and you’ll count Larry Bird among your very favorite friends.
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
