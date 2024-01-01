✅ CATEGORY: 55% Sativa Dominant Hybrid



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 27.5%



✅ PERSONALITY: Blissful & Calm



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



You’ve got to love the Gelato family. Each one has its own variation on the same ultra rich and creamy vanilla base note, making every strain a decadent smoking experience. Gelato #41 is no exception to the rule. This one has a delightful lemon sweetness to it, grounded by an earthy woodiness that softens the sharp sweetness of the other flavors for crowd-pleasing appeal.



A variation on the combination of Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbet, you know you can expect a potent strain with punch, though this take on Gelato doesn’t possess the original’s psychedelic bent. Instead, #41 is expansively happy and positive, leaving you feeling so blissfully grateful just to be alive. There is also a placid sense of physical calm along with that sense of ecstasy, a feeling similar to floating in the middle of a large body of still water (with the total knowledge that there are no sharks, alligators, or alligator shark hybrids living there), totally at peace with the world. The extreme mental pick-me-up is crystal clear,, allowing you to focus on singular tasks without distraction. Find yourself immersed in this delightful strain and prepare to enjoy your best life.

