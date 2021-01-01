About this product

Are you curious about what makes the cannabis flower so sticky? It’s those tiny glands of sticky crystals called trichomes; They produce our high resin CBD Hemp Kief, which is high in terpenes and multiple cannabinoids. Our CBD Hemp Kief is derived straight from the hemp that is used for our prerolls ‒ and there is no better hemp than what is grown under the sun of Southern Oregon! It’s truly the perfect topping to any flower ‒ but be careful, it burns easily!



Total Cannabinoids: 191.47/gr

THCa: 4.87/gr

CBDa: 161.20

CBGa: 4.83

CBC: 1.11