About this product

The Hemp Doctor’s CBD Isolate is 99% pure cannabidiol in crystalline powder form. Isolate is simple to work with as an ingredient. Whether you are creating your own custom formulated topical or adding a sprinkle of wellness to your morning coffee, CBD Isolate can make for a quick and easy boost. Extracted in Boulder, Colorado from American Hemp. 1gr contains 1000mg CBD isolate.



99% CBD / 1000mg CBD/g

C02-extracted

THC free

American hemp

Lab-tested