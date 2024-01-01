✅ CATEGORY: 60% Indica Dominant Hybrid



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 34.6%



✅ PERSONALITY: Content & Unbothered



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



Though its origin story is a little murky, we do know that Lemon Cherry Gelato has family in superstar Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies, giving it the signature creamy Gelato base. The unknown genetic contributor added a strong cherry berry aroma and sharp lemon lime flavor that really sets this strain apart though, making this mysterious Gelato family member a worthy choice to share your Saturday with.



Seemingly in contrast to its zesty flavor profile, LCG is a very mellow and carefree strain. There is a light physical sedation at its base, inclined to gently coax you into a relaxing repose that you just don’t necessarily feel like getting up from. This is accompanied by a classically stoned headspace leaving you feeling hazy, accepting, and totally unconcerned about anything going on around you. Does travel stress you out? Take a hit or two of LCG before you get to the airport and you’ll be floating happily through the staggering TSA security check and flashing a dopey, contented smile as you bleed away that nasty six hour layover. This strain was built to help you temper your anxious thoughts, and calm flickers of impatience. Keep Lemon Cherry Gelato on hand and your next crisis will become an easy breeze.

