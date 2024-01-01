About this product
✅ CATEGORY: 60% Indica Dominant Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 34.6%
✅ PERSONALITY: Content & Unbothered
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
Though its origin story is a little murky, we do know that Lemon Cherry Gelato has family in superstar Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies, giving it the signature creamy Gelato base. The unknown genetic contributor added a strong cherry berry aroma and sharp lemon lime flavor that really sets this strain apart though, making this mysterious Gelato family member a worthy choice to share your Saturday with.
Seemingly in contrast to its zesty flavor profile, LCG is a very mellow and carefree strain. There is a light physical sedation at its base, inclined to gently coax you into a relaxing repose that you just don’t necessarily feel like getting up from. This is accompanied by a classically stoned headspace leaving you feeling hazy, accepting, and totally unconcerned about anything going on around you. Does travel stress you out? Take a hit or two of LCG before you get to the airport and you’ll be floating happily through the staggering TSA security check and flashing a dopey, contented smile as you bleed away that nasty six hour layover. This strain was built to help you temper your anxious thoughts, and calm flickers of impatience. Keep Lemon Cherry Gelato on hand and your next crisis will become an easy breeze.
Lemon Cherry Gelato - ZAZA Flower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
