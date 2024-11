✅ CATEGORY: Balanced Hybrid



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 25.82%



✅ PERSONALITY: Thoughtful & Happy



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



Looking for a sip of summer sweetness? You’ve found the perfect fit. A lively combination of all stars Runtz and either Lemon Tree or Sunset Sherbet (grow houses do like to keep their secrets), this strain is a charming reflection of its family lineage. Its flavor is intriguing and bright, at first all crisp lemon and rich berry, but giving way to an unexpected air of lavender that lingers on the tongue. This is due, in large part, to a high limonene content, lifting mood and palette alike. The aroma is quite similar if a bit spicier and more floral, bursting with summer freshness.



The effects are just as delightful. For a balanced hybrid, you’ll find that Lemon Cherry Runtz is very cerebral, offering a thought provoking, therapeutic mindstate that’s perfect for self-reflection and good conversation. Though it does busy the mind it imbues the body with distinctive bliss, balancing out the high and making it appropriate for a whole host of situations. Inhale and find yourself strolling through a sun-soaked orchard, if only in your own mind.

