CATEGORY: 80% Indica Dominant Hybrid

MAJOR TERPENES: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

THCA CONTENT: 27.1%

PERSONALITY: Light-Hearted & Sleepy



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



With parents like GMO and Purple Punch, you can expect this heavily indica dominant hybrid to have a certain weight to it, and Modified Grapes does not disappoint. It slides in behind the eyes and creeps over your body with a light sedation, though the sleepy allure of your bed doesn’t begin until the high has nearly worn off. You’ll have ample time to enjoy the evening, and that’s where Modified Grapes really excels. It is surprisingly sociable and creative for an indica, with a stony lack of focus that won’t allow conversations to get too serious. Great for a casual board game night with friends or family, you’ll feel the bonding then be ready for bedtime.



You can also expect an indica with grapes in the name to taste and smell a bit like grapes, but what you might not expect is the spicy bite you get with it. This strain is seriously dank, zesty black pepper notes bringing a racy edge to a juicy overripe grape base, an aroma with pungence and personality enough to fill a room easily. If you like it loud, turn up with this attention-grabbing bunch of grapes whenever you want to unwind.

read more