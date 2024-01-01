About this product
CATEGORY: 80% Indica Dominant Hybrid
MAJOR TERPENES: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
THCA CONTENT: 27.1%
PERSONALITY: Light-Hearted & Sleepy
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
With parents like GMO and Purple Punch, you can expect this heavily indica dominant hybrid to have a certain weight to it, and Modified Grapes does not disappoint. It slides in behind the eyes and creeps over your body with a light sedation, though the sleepy allure of your bed doesn’t begin until the high has nearly worn off. You’ll have ample time to enjoy the evening, and that’s where Modified Grapes really excels. It is surprisingly sociable and creative for an indica, with a stony lack of focus that won’t allow conversations to get too serious. Great for a casual board game night with friends or family, you’ll feel the bonding then be ready for bedtime.
You can also expect an indica with grapes in the name to taste and smell a bit like grapes, but what you might not expect is the spicy bite you get with it. This strain is seriously dank, zesty black pepper notes bringing a racy edge to a juicy overripe grape base, an aroma with pungence and personality enough to fill a room easily. If you like it loud, turn up with this attention-grabbing bunch of grapes whenever you want to unwind.
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals.
