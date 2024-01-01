About this product
✅ Choose between two curated mindstates
✅ Blended with partner cannabinoids for specialized effect
✅ Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects
✅ 15mg of D9 blended for task-slaying or chilling out – your choice!
Have you ever taken an edible, forgot about it, and then it hits you 2 hours later while you’re in the middle of a Target having a conversation with someone you haven’t seen in years? Your heartbeat starts racing, your brow gets sweaty, and your inner dialogue is screaming, “Do they know I’m blitzed?” …me either.
Whether you want to avoid being surprised by an edible uppercut or you simply seek relief more quickly, our Kayo THC Blend Rapid Release gummies are your perfect companion.
Available in two different formulations, you’ll be able to choose your experience depending on the situation:
• When you’re looking to be energized and tackle the day, our Energy blend (15mg D9, 7.5mg THCV, 7.5mg CBG) can put a pep in your step and make those monotonous, daily tasks a little more enjoyable.
Rapid Release, Energy, Raspberry Gummies
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
