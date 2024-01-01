✅ Choose between two curated mindstates



✅ Blended with partner cannabinoids for specialized effect



✅ Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects



✅ 15mg of D9 blended for task-slaying or chilling out – your choice!



Have you ever taken an edible, forgot about it, and then it hits you 2 hours later while you’re in the middle of a Target having a conversation with someone you haven’t seen in years? Your heartbeat starts racing, your brow gets sweaty, and your inner dialogue is screaming, “Do they know I’m blitzed?” …me either.



Whether you want to avoid being surprised by an edible uppercut or you simply seek relief more quickly, our Kayo THC Blend Rapid Release gummies are your perfect companion.



Available in two different formulations, you’ll be able to choose your experience depending on the situation:



• When you’re looking to be energized and tackle the day, our Energy blend (15mg D9, 7.5mg THCV, 7.5mg CBG) can put a pep in your step and make those monotonous, daily tasks a little more enjoyable.

read more