✅ CATEGORY: 70% Indica Dominant Hybrid



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Humulene, Caryophyllene, Limonene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.6%



✅ PERSONALITY: Sedative & Zen



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



With a sister like Slurricane and parents like Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, you know this one is going to be a wild child. And you’d be right. Slurty packs a wallop of a punch, dragging you down onto the couch where this strain can have its way with you, paralyzing your body with warm waves that feel like having a weighted blanket dragged over you. You’ll find Slurty to be a bit on the sleepy side, but before you get the urge to snooze you’ll enjoy a clear, zen-like calm that feels focused, yet totally carefree. Once Slurty gets you in her clutches, there’s no getting away, but what a way to go.



Fans also love Slurty’s tangy flavor, rather like an extra bubbly glass of orange soda (the kind Kel really loved), juicy, sugary, and bright. There is also a nice diesel finish that adds just a hint of danger to this strain’s super sweet palette. The aroma is similar and very heavy, surrounding users in a heavy cloud of tangerine goodness. Hop on the back of Slurty’s motorcycle for a good time, but be careful. She might just knock you flat!

