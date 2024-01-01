About this product
✅ CATEGORY: 70% Indica Dominant Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Humulene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.6%
✅ PERSONALITY: Sedative & Zen
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
With a sister like Slurricane and parents like Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, you know this one is going to be a wild child. And you’d be right. Slurty packs a wallop of a punch, dragging you down onto the couch where this strain can have its way with you, paralyzing your body with warm waves that feel like having a weighted blanket dragged over you. You’ll find Slurty to be a bit on the sleepy side, but before you get the urge to snooze you’ll enjoy a clear, zen-like calm that feels focused, yet totally carefree. Once Slurty gets you in her clutches, there’s no getting away, but what a way to go.
Fans also love Slurty’s tangy flavor, rather like an extra bubbly glass of orange soda (the kind Kel really loved), juicy, sugary, and bright. There is also a nice diesel finish that adds just a hint of danger to this strain’s super sweet palette. The aroma is similar and very heavy, surrounding users in a heavy cloud of tangerine goodness. Hop on the back of Slurty’s motorcycle for a good time, but be careful. She might just knock you flat!
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Humulene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.6%
✅ PERSONALITY: Sedative & Zen
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
With a sister like Slurricane and parents like Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, you know this one is going to be a wild child. And you’d be right. Slurty packs a wallop of a punch, dragging you down onto the couch where this strain can have its way with you, paralyzing your body with warm waves that feel like having a weighted blanket dragged over you. You’ll find Slurty to be a bit on the sleepy side, but before you get the urge to snooze you’ll enjoy a clear, zen-like calm that feels focused, yet totally carefree. Once Slurty gets you in her clutches, there’s no getting away, but what a way to go.
Fans also love Slurty’s tangy flavor, rather like an extra bubbly glass of orange soda (the kind Kel really loved), juicy, sugary, and bright. There is also a nice diesel finish that adds just a hint of danger to this strain’s super sweet palette. The aroma is similar and very heavy, surrounding users in a heavy cloud of tangerine goodness. Hop on the back of Slurty’s motorcycle for a good time, but be careful. She might just knock you flat!
Slurty - ZAZA Flower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
✅ CATEGORY: 70% Indica Dominant Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Humulene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.6%
✅ PERSONALITY: Sedative & Zen
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
With a sister like Slurricane and parents like Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, you know this one is going to be a wild child. And you’d be right. Slurty packs a wallop of a punch, dragging you down onto the couch where this strain can have its way with you, paralyzing your body with warm waves that feel like having a weighted blanket dragged over you. You’ll find Slurty to be a bit on the sleepy side, but before you get the urge to snooze you’ll enjoy a clear, zen-like calm that feels focused, yet totally carefree. Once Slurty gets you in her clutches, there’s no getting away, but what a way to go.
Fans also love Slurty’s tangy flavor, rather like an extra bubbly glass of orange soda (the kind Kel really loved), juicy, sugary, and bright. There is also a nice diesel finish that adds just a hint of danger to this strain’s super sweet palette. The aroma is similar and very heavy, surrounding users in a heavy cloud of tangerine goodness. Hop on the back of Slurty’s motorcycle for a good time, but be careful. She might just knock you flat!
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Humulene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.6%
✅ PERSONALITY: Sedative & Zen
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
With a sister like Slurricane and parents like Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, you know this one is going to be a wild child. And you’d be right. Slurty packs a wallop of a punch, dragging you down onto the couch where this strain can have its way with you, paralyzing your body with warm waves that feel like having a weighted blanket dragged over you. You’ll find Slurty to be a bit on the sleepy side, but before you get the urge to snooze you’ll enjoy a clear, zen-like calm that feels focused, yet totally carefree. Once Slurty gets you in her clutches, there’s no getting away, but what a way to go.
Fans also love Slurty’s tangy flavor, rather like an extra bubbly glass of orange soda (the kind Kel really loved), juicy, sugary, and bright. There is also a nice diesel finish that adds just a hint of danger to this strain’s super sweet palette. The aroma is similar and very heavy, surrounding users in a heavy cloud of tangerine goodness. Hop on the back of Slurty’s motorcycle for a good time, but be careful. She might just knock you flat!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item