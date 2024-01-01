About this product
✅ CATEGORY: Indica
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Linalool, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.8%
✅ PERSONALITY: Talkative & Cerebral
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
It’s time to get interstellar! This potent, punchy combination of LVPK and Alien Dawg will send you shooting straight for the stratosphere. Space Kush has a lazy sense of physical relaxation, putting you totally at ease with yourself. It offers the mind the same relaxation as well, cerebral, but far short of existential crisis. You’ll also find yourself confidently sharing your observations as this chatty strain practically starts conversations for you, making Space Kush a great choice for the introvert that always seems to end up begrudgingly stranded at parties, struggling to make awkward small talk. Space Kush will make talking about the weather easy as pie.
The aroma and flavor of this social strain is mild and definitely kushy, all essence of freshly turned earth, oregano, thyme, and rosemary. There’s also a nice tea finish to it, making this a welcome guest where a more discreet smoke is preferred. Between the pleasant taste and pleasant conversation, you’ll find Space Kush becomes a go-to in no time. Trust us, this strain is out of this world.
Space Kush - ZAZA Flower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
