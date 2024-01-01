✅ CATEGORY: Indica



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Linalool, Myrcene, Caryophyllene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 26.8%



✅ PERSONALITY: Talkative & Cerebral



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



It’s time to get interstellar! This potent, punchy combination of LVPK and Alien Dawg will send you shooting straight for the stratosphere. Space Kush has a lazy sense of physical relaxation, putting you totally at ease with yourself. It offers the mind the same relaxation as well, cerebral, but far short of existential crisis. You’ll also find yourself confidently sharing your observations as this chatty strain practically starts conversations for you, making Space Kush a great choice for the introvert that always seems to end up begrudgingly stranded at parties, struggling to make awkward small talk. Space Kush will make talking about the weather easy as pie.



The aroma and flavor of this social strain is mild and definitely kushy, all essence of freshly turned earth, oregano, thyme, and rosemary. There’s also a nice tea finish to it, making this a welcome guest where a more discreet smoke is preferred. Between the pleasant taste and pleasant conversation, you’ll find Space Kush becomes a go-to in no time. Trust us, this strain is out of this world.

