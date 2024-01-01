About this product
✅ CATEGORY: 70% Sativa Dominant Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 27%
✅ PERSONALITY: Energetic & Electric
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
As rejuvenating and tropical as a Caribbean retreat, Sublime is a strain that mysteriously washed up on the beaches of California one day, its origins unknown, but almost immediately beloved by all. The aroma and flavor of this bud is rife with a dank summery heaviness, drenched in crushed pineapple and exotic floral spiciness that awaken the senses.
It’s useful that Sublime’s essence shakes you awake, because the high from this flower chock full of pure, unrestrained energy. An excellent replacement for those looking to veer away from their growing caffeine habit, Sublime will equip you with all the fuel you need to tackle your day. Immensely motivated, creative, and focused, this strain demands that you retile your bathroom, learn to embroider, and dream up an artisanal jelly company all at the same time. A little intense at first, the rush evens out to a purposeful drive, with a warming, positive body buzz that will keep you relaxed while you’re getting things done. Now, go out there and fight that bear!
Sublime - ZAZA Flower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item