✅ CATEGORY: 70% Sativa Dominant Hybrid



✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene



✅ THCA CONTENT: 27%



✅ PERSONALITY: Energetic & Electric



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



As rejuvenating and tropical as a Caribbean retreat, Sublime is a strain that mysteriously washed up on the beaches of California one day, its origins unknown, but almost immediately beloved by all. The aroma and flavor of this bud is rife with a dank summery heaviness, drenched in crushed pineapple and exotic floral spiciness that awaken the senses.



It’s useful that Sublime’s essence shakes you awake, because the high from this flower chock full of pure, unrestrained energy. An excellent replacement for those looking to veer away from their growing caffeine habit, Sublime will equip you with all the fuel you need to tackle your day. Immensely motivated, creative, and focused, this strain demands that you retile your bathroom, learn to embroider, and dream up an artisanal jelly company all at the same time. A little intense at first, the rush evens out to a purposeful drive, with a warming, positive body buzz that will keep you relaxed while you’re getting things done. Now, go out there and fight that bear!

read more