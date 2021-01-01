About this product

Have you heard? Hemp-Derived THC-O Acetate is the newest cannabinoid gaining popularity due to its unique effects and strength, and now available in 1ml vape carts.



The Hemp Doctor’s THCO Acetate is made with the superior compounds from our Delta 8 THC, producing the highest quality THC-O available. Its makeup is much more viscous than Delta 8 THC oil, similar to CBD or CBN distillate. The pull is smooth with no burn, but be careful, it’s a creeper! For some, it may take up to 30 minutes before the effects begin to kick in, so be patient and don’t overdo it. This product can be as much as 3 times more potent than delta 8 or delta 9.



**CAUTION: TAKE 1 SHORT PUFF AND WAIT 15-30 MINUTES BEFORE TAKING ANOTHER PUFF. DO NOT ASSUME YOUR DELTA 8 OR DELTA 9 TOLERANCE TRANSLATES TO THIS COMPOUND.



Now, we know this is not going to be for everyone, but for those with a higher tolerance, we recommend trying these out to see how you like them!