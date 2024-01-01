CATEGORY: Balanced Hybrid

MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

THCA CONTENT: 29.1%

PERSONALITY: Calm & Uplifting



WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?



Ironically, Toxic Candy might just be the least toxic thing in your life. This strain’s only hazard is you loving it so much you won’t be able to live without it! Toxic Candy is a true Swiss Army knife strain, at home in nearly every situation. This extremely even keeled chiller is the child of industry darlings, Runtz and Lemon Cherry Gelato, and once you’ve tasted it, its parentage is hardly a mystery. Its flavor profile is straightforward and distinct, taking a little bit of tart lemon from its mother, but the overwhelming taste is pure candy. Almost cotton candy like in nature, this strain’s sugary sweetness will linger on the tongue long after exhale.



Toxic Candy is easy to get along with, combining the very best of both indica and sativa for an exceptionally balanced high. You can expect a tingly body relaxation that is neither sedative nor numbing, leaving you fully functional yet at ease. This strain is also mildly stimulating mentally, enhancing focus and confidence without being too intense. The effect is an overall boost that won’t leave you feeling like an extra in Dazed & Confused.

Just trying your best to have a better day? Toxic Candy might X factor you’ve been looking for.



