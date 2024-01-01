About this product
CATEGORY: Balanced Hybrid
MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
THCA CONTENT: 29.1%
PERSONALITY: Calm & Uplifting
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
Ironically, Toxic Candy might just be the least toxic thing in your life. This strain’s only hazard is you loving it so much you won’t be able to live without it! Toxic Candy is a true Swiss Army knife strain, at home in nearly every situation. This extremely even keeled chiller is the child of industry darlings, Runtz and Lemon Cherry Gelato, and once you’ve tasted it, its parentage is hardly a mystery. Its flavor profile is straightforward and distinct, taking a little bit of tart lemon from its mother, but the overwhelming taste is pure candy. Almost cotton candy like in nature, this strain’s sugary sweetness will linger on the tongue long after exhale.
Toxic Candy is easy to get along with, combining the very best of both indica and sativa for an exceptionally balanced high. You can expect a tingly body relaxation that is neither sedative nor numbing, leaving you fully functional yet at ease. This strain is also mildly stimulating mentally, enhancing focus and confidence without being too intense. The effect is an overall boost that won’t leave you feeling like an extra in Dazed & Confused.
Just trying your best to have a better day? Toxic Candy might X factor you’ve been looking for.
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
